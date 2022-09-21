Delta approves construction of community roads

Communities on the Emevor/Ivrogbor/Orogun road Phase I, in Isoko axis and Samagidi/Izejagbo Village Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State are in happy mood as the state government get set to construct roads in the locality.

The state’s Commissioner for Works in charge of Highways and Urban Roads, Mr. Noel Omodon, disclosed this in Asaba while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, which approved more roads for construction.

Omodon said that the government approved Edwin Uzor/Chukwudi Dafe road, Ambassador Leo Okogwu road and Ogongosu road so as to enhance good road network in the territory.

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the state’s executive also approved Egodon Agodobiri road in Burutu, Ogbudugburu road in Warri North, Dr. James Fakejeme Julius Layout road and Ovwor Township road.

Under the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programme, Omodon said the state approval for the training of 500 young women to boost the employment generation and wealth creation drive of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in the state was made.

While saying that some funds had been approved by the Exco for the completion of the Ogheye floating market, the commissioner pointed out that approval was also given for the reactivation of the Warri/Effurun water project.

“We approved the participation with a private agency in the Warri/Effurun water project and we are going to guarantee some of the funds by APG so that we can get the water facility functional,” he stated.

According to him, in the Kwale Industrial Park, the meeting approved investment into modern production facilities at the park, where things like flat bars, nails, screws and angle, among others would be produced, adding that the state government had equally approved equity participation at the Kwale free zone.

