Delta Airlines partners JA Africa to develop young entrepreneurs across Africa

AMERICA’S Delta Airlines and Junior Achievement (JA) Africa have renewed their partnership to advance business and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education among young people across the continent.

Delta is known to be supporting 32 JA chapters across five continents to teach students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

This is coming even as the mega carrier as part of its partnership with JA Africa will present its Social Impact Award at the JA Africas flagship Company of the Year Competition, coming up in Lagos, Nigeria from December 7-9, 2022.

JA Africa is one of Africas largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs delivering hands-on, immersive learning in work, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics and more.

The event is the culmination of a years work for the young participants from Nigeria, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, who have created and run their own businesses over the past academic year as part of the JA Company Program.

Commenting on the development, Deltas vice president Europe, Middle East, Africa and India,Nichola Femi remarked: As the next generation of business leaders and global travelers, we work with Junior Achievement across the globe to facilitate education programs for young people. We have seen the positive impact of this work here in Africa and look forward to continuing our partnership as we support the next generation to meet their full educational potential and move into meaningful employment.

Over the next 12 months, Delta will also sponsor JA Africas STEM innovation camps for 50 school children each in Accra and Dakar, two of the cities from where the airline flies nonstop to the United States.

The one-day camps encourage creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and problem solving as young people must put forward solutions to solve a specific business challenge. Colleagues from Delta will be on-hand to support JA Africas team and provide coaching and mentoring to the students throughout the day.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of JA Africa, Simi Nwogugu, declared: We are honored to have Delta Air Lines as a long-standing partner. Their sponsorship for JA Africas 2022 Company of the Year Competition, through the Social Impact Award, will encourage our young entrepreneurs to use innovative approaches to solving societal issues. This grant will also support Innovation Camps in Ghana and Senegal which provides a forum for our students to work in groups to address real-life business challenges. These programs give our students the exposure and skilling they need to thrive in the 21st century workforce.

Junior Achievement Africa, part of JA Worldwide, is one of Africas largest organizations working on youth economic empowerment which has a presence in 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively reaches more than 300,000 young people and more than 3000 schools every year.

Delta has been flying to Africa for nearly 16 years, longer than any other U.S. airline, and currently offers nonstop service from four African countries of Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa to the United States.