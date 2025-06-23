Delta activist seeks FG’s intervention in Urhobo’s expansionist agenda

A rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on the Federal Government to intervene in what she described as the Urhobo’s expansionist agenda in Warri land.

She also sought the implementation of two Supreme Court judgments from 1927 and 1951, which ordered the payment of a one-pound annual tenancy fee by the Urhobo of Odion to the Ogisi Odion family.

According to Chief Lori-Ogbebor, the Urhobo have refused to pay the tenancy fee and have exceeded the two plots originally allocated to them.

She expressed concern that the Ijaw have taken over the land of their ancestors and that Tompolo is purchasing large swathes of their territory with the backing of the Federal Government.

“We gave the Federal Government and the Urhobo of Odion an ultimatum calling for action, and it has lapsed.

“There was a Supreme Court judgment delivered in 1927 and 1951, which ordered the Urhobo of Odion to pay one pound annually to our family. But up till today, they have disobeyed the two court judgments and refused to pay us,” Chief Lori-Ogbebor said.

She added, “The Urhobo have refused to pay the one-pound annual tenancy fee they were ordered to pay. They have also far exceeded the two plots originally allocated to them. Many people have been wondering what we would do now that the ultimatum has lapsed. Let us be clear: we have done what is necessary. We have succeeded in affirming that they are tenants.”

Chief Lori-Ogbebor alleged that the Urhobo of Warri and the Ijaw are spoiling for violence to push their expansionist agenda.

“They want crisis in Warri land because there is an agenda to crisis. The Itsekiri are not prepared to fight because we own our land. We don’t want the Ijaw to come and settle on our land. The Itsekiri don’t start fights; we explore peaceful resolution.”

The activist called on the Federal Government to protect the rights of the Itsekiri people and ensure that the Urhobo go through the rightful landowners, the Odion/Ogisi family, for any expansion or land use.

“We are calling on the Federal Government for protection. The government has handed us over to Tompolo—a non-state actor,” she said.

Chief Lori-Ogbebor expressed confidence in the courts and stated that her lawyers are working on two existing court judgments to guide their next line of action.

“Whatever people may say, we still have confidence in our courts. It is unacceptable that a government would hand over our coastline to an individual. We cannot allow ourselves to be governed or secured by someone outside the structure of lawful authority,” she concluded.