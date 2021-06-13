Delta 2023: Go work hard, primary’ll be free, fair, PDP chairman assures Gbagi

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State, Chief Kingsley Esiso, has charged leading governorship aspirant, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, to continue to work hard with an assurance of a free and fair primary during the governorship primary for 2023.

He gave the charge and assurance when he received the former Minister of State for Education, Chief Gbagi, in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

Chief Esiso, who commended Gbagi for his vision for the state, charged him to work hard, saying the party would produce its candidates to all elective positions in transparent primaries.

Earlier during the consultative visit, the governorship aspirant, who went memory lane of governorship choices in the state, justified he’s the man most suitable for the job come 2023.

The industrialist and criminologist recollected that three notable sons of the Urhobo nation started the governorship movement in the state.

“In 1998-1999, it was three of us; our leader James Ibori, Prof Sam Oyowaire, and myself that started from the Urhobo axis the movement for the governorship of Delta State.

“So, it makes it very significant that today looking round that even if there were new entrants, I am the oldest PDP founder that is seeking the ticket of PDP to run for governor.

“I have washed my hands clean, I have put in a lot of machinery in place. And to assure you Mr. Chairman, I am prepared for 2023,” he noted.

Chief Gbagi further revealed that for the first time since 1999, the state has produced an honest and gracious governor in the incumbent Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who’ll walk his talk.

“That is the reason I am prepared because I trust that at the appropriate time, the governor will be equitable; I trust that the governor will do justice; I trust that the governor will not play games.

“I trust, having related with this governor, that he means well for this state; he means well to develop this state; he means well to transform this state from where he will stop to a higher place and that is why I am in this race,” he enthused.

The governorship aspirant lauded indigenes and residence of Sapele for their honesty, love for togetherness, fairness and detribalised disposition.

