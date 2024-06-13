A 400 level student of the Department of Banking & Finance, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Nelson Eserada, has been arrested along with a friend for feigning kidnap in order to extort Bitcoin worth N50 million from his father as ransom.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, Abraka Division made the arrests on June 10, 2024 after a complaint was lodged by Nelson Eserada’s father that his son had been kidnapped and the hoodlums were demanding N50 million worth of Bitcoin.

Superintendent of Police, Bright Edafe, who’s the image-maker of the state’s Command, said before his arrest, Jerry Lawrence, friend of Nelson, had already extorted N5.2 million through his Bitcoin account from Nelson’s father.

Edafe said: “Following complaints received from the father of one Nelson Eserada ‘M’ at Abraka Division that his son Nelson Eserada was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Fifty million naira (#50,000,000) in bitcoin.

“The suspect also sent a video of the supposed victim tied and being tortured.

“The DPO Abraka SP Fabian Ayameh swiftly moved into action, embarked on a technical intelligence-led investigation and on 10/06/2024 at about 2000hrs, one Jerry Lawrence ‘M’ of Jeddo Community Warri was arrested in connection with the crime.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with the said Nelson Eserada a 400 Level Student of Banking & Finance Department of the Delta State University Abraka and that the father had already paid the sum of Five Million and Two Hundred Thousand Naira ransom through a Bitcoin account belonging to the principal suspect Jerry Lawrence.

“The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

He quoted CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, Commissioner of Police, Delta, as urging “parents to train and take care of their children,” warning “that children when not raised properly may grow up and become problems to their parents.

“He also urged youths to stay away from the get-rich-quick syndrome, noting that crime does not pay.”

