DELSU matriculates 9,461 new intakes for 2020/2021 session

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, on Saturday, matriculated 9,461 students who were offered provisional admission to various departments of the institution.

No fewer than 37, 176 candidates reportedly applied for admission to the institution put of which 9,461 were offered admission.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, who disclosed this on Saturday during the matriculation ceremony for the 2020/2021 academic session at Abraka hinted that 1, 291 candidates were offered admission to the various postgraduate programmes and 382 to the Intensive and Part Time Programmes of the university.

ALSO READ: LG primaries: No faction in APC — Kaduna Assembly Speaker

Addressing the fresh students, Prof. Egwunyenga warned that any student involved in cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices would be expelled.

He described the ritual ceremony as a universal academic tradition and a requirement in higher institutions.

The matriculants were later administered to an oath.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Five APC ward chairmen, others join PDP in Benue

Latest News

Akeredolu restates belief in one Nigeria

Latest News

Ekiti govt to build facilities for effective hygiene practices

Latest News

Bauchi First Lady donates vehicle, other office equipment to Bauchi police command

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More