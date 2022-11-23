Deliver votes, take leadership, Atiku charges women as PDP inaugurates women campaign council

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has charged women in the country to take charge of the party’s presidential campaign by providing leadership, mobilizing and delivering votes at the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice-president made this known while speaking at the launch of the PDP Women Presidential Campaign Council held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday.

Atiku noted that nobody needed to tell him the importance of women in the political process as women have the largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

He said; “Women are less corrupt. So, I am challenging you to provide that leadership by giving your 100 per cent at the general election next year. I charge you to display the unique attribute that God has endowed in you so we can succeed. If you want to be relevant, deliver your unit and I believe you can.

“I call on you Nigerian women to come out, campaign and vote and ensure those votes are counted and protected.

He added that women are the most loyal party members and “that is why we are supporting women to participate in our democratic process.”

“When I was the vice-president, I visited Sweden where I was to have a meeting with their government. It was headed by women. Their minister for finance was a woman, and the education minister was a woman. By the time I looked at my delegation and that of Sweden, I found out mine was full of men. I then committed myself that as long as I remain in politics, I will promote women.

“And between 1999 and 2007, we complied with the Beijing arrangement. Our main objective of setting up this campaign is to ensure your active participation and by that, we will identify those active talents and harness them to build this country.”

On her part, the National Woman Leader of the party, Professor Stella Attoe, noted that the PDP women will be the bedrock of mobilization and campaign for the party.

“Our strategy is top-notch and we will gather all the votes from every home, unit, ward and local government to ensure victory of Atiku.

“We know where the votes are and we will mobilise them to vote for our party. Nigerians cannot wait to have you restore their hopes and I believe this is the best time for Nigeria To have a leader like you.

“Women are ready to run this race for you as we hit the grassroots as we rigorously campaign for you,” she stressed.

Also speaking, the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said when the party’s presidential candidate was the vice-president, he headhunted most of the women in that government.

“When he was the VP, I know what he did to empower women. Some he head hunted have become Internationally known. He headhunted Ngozi Okonjo Iwela. When he becomes president next year, he will do more, pay special attention to women and this will help rebuild and recover the nation.”