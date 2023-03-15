Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dangled a juicy carrot before some All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) structure decampees to deliver the party’s Guber candidate, Okey Ahiwe and be qualified to contest forthcoming local government election in the state.

The PDP state chairman, Allwell Okere dangled this carrot on Wednesday, when an APGA chieftain, Hon. Emeka Okafor collapsed his structure into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

This movement came just three days to the Governorship/State Assembly Election.

The party chairman noted that the PDP is the party to beat in the Saturday guber election in Abia, assuring them of fair treatment.

Emeka Okafor before now, was in PDP and later decamped to Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA and later back to the PDP.

He later abandoned the PDP for APGA where he later became the pioneer Director General of the campaign structure of the APGA governorship candidate, Prof. Greg Ibeh.

Hon. Okafor who was also a one-time state chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC in Abia State, later became the chairman, APGA Elders Advisory Council in the state before the collapse of his structure, Abia Crusaders Foundation into the PDP.

Speaking while handing over the structure, Hon. Okafor said he collapsed his structure into the party “to identify with the PDP, the ruling party”.

“We have been watching, but the most important thing is getting someone to work for the state and make it better”, he further stated, adding that the PDP guber candidate, Okey Ahiwe has all it takes to government the state.

According to him, “We don’t want a story teller. Abia State is not supposed to be lagging behind and I believe that Ahiwe will give Abia what it lacks.





In his speech, the PDP Abia Campaign Council Director General, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Elechi thanked members of the structure for following and listening to their DG, Emeka Okafor, stating, “The decision you made is correct and he will not lead you astray”.