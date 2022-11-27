Delicacies you can make with sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great delight to everyone as this staple food is packed with lots of goodness and great taste.

Sweet potatoes are packed with numerous health benefits like high fibre content, presence of some minerals like magnesium which aids digestion, other rich vitamins, excellent immune system boosting capacity, rich source of beta-carotene, which is a major antioxidant, along with vitamin C and B complex vitamins, iron and phosphorus.

As there are different ways of making sweet potatoes such as boiling, frying, roasting, baking, and grilling.

These different cooking methods also provide us with great delicacies that can be made from this staple food and according to delish.com, below are some delicacies you can make with sweet potatoes and their recipes.

1. Sweet potato pudding

Top on our list is sweet potato pudding.

Similar to yam pudding, sweet potato pudding is a great delicacy you should try out and I bet you might be tempted to ditch yam pudding because of its great taste.

The major ingredient needed is your sweet potatoes unlike yam when making yam pudding.

However, the steps in making sweet potato pudding are similar to that of yam pudding.

2. Pounded sweet potatoes and okro soup

This delicacy-pounded sweet potatoes and okro soup are common to the indigenous people of Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria.

You can also give it a try. Here is all you need to know about how to make pounded sweet potatoes and okro soup.

3. Sweet potato chips

Sweet potato chips are a great snack you will enjoy at any time and anywhere.





Its natural, earthy sweetness, crispiness and great taste will surely add another dimension of flavour that is lacking from a regular potato chip.

Here is the Sweet Potato Chips recipe.

4. Air fryer sweet potato fries

Air-fried sweet potato is another amazing delicacy you can enjoy using the sweet potato

Though sweet potato fries can be made in the oven, using air fryer makes the fries get even crispier and take way less time!

Here is the Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries recipe

5. Sweet potato pancakes

Another delicacy you can try out using sweet potatoes is sweet potato pancakes.

It can be served as your breakfast, dessert or even snack that helps you get by your daily routine.

Here is the Sweet potato pancake recipe

6. Perfect roasted sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen: they can be boiled, baked, sautéed, and fried.

One of the easiest and most useful ways to cook sweet potatoes is to roast them.

For perfect roasted sweet potatoes every time, abide by the simple rules in the recipe below.

Here is the Perfect Roasted Sweet Potatoes recipe.

7. Sweet potato bread

Sweet potato bread is also a great confectionery you should try out.

This quick bread is drizzled with thick icing and spiced to perfection with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves.

Here is the Sweet potato bread recipe.

8. Sweet potato biscuits

When it comes to biscuits and other bread products, sweet potatoes are magical.

Adding them to dough yields softer and fluffier results.

This recipe benefits from minimal handling and is just as easy as preparing traditional buttermilk biscuits.

Here is the Sweet Potato Biscuits recipe

9. Salt ‘n’ pepper sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries beat French fries any day, and this recipe has a few tricks up its sleeves to get extra-crispy in the oven with no frying in sight!

(Hint: a little cornstarch goes a long way)

Here is the Salt ‘n’ pepper sweet potato fries recipe.

10. Sweet potato pie cupcakes

Cupcakes are always a delight to our mouth. You can give your mouth something more to be delighted about by making sweet potato pie cupcakes.

Here is the Sweet potato pie cupcakes recipe.

Sweet potatoes are indeed a great delight and a versatile meal anytime any day.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE