Dele Momodu joins presidential race, informs PDP of his ambition

Publisher and newspaper columnist, Dele Momodu, on Thursday officially notified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the party.

He was at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to formally present his letter of intent to the national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

He said he did so because he could not become the president unless his political party first nominates him.

Receiving him in his office, the party boss welcomed him and assured that the PDP would provide a level-playing field for all aspirants.

Ayu expressed delight that Momodu has brought his political and media experience to the party and urged him to seek the support of the party members.

He said the party would support him if he emerges as its candidate and will expect all other aspirants to team up with whoever becomes the standard-bearer of the party.