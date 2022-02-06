Dele Momodu declares presidential ambition in Ihievbe country home in Edo

Giving credence to the axiom: ‘charity begins at home’, a 2023 presidential hopeful, Dele Momodu, on Sunday declared his presidential ambition in his home town, Ihievbe, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Ovation Magazine publisher, while declaring his intention to be the president in 2023, remarked that vowing that he remained the most qualified among those aspiring to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Momodu, who noted that he had never been governor, or minister, or senator, told the huge crowd of Ihevbe people, who thronged the venue in their hundreds to receive him, that his association with the high and mighty had positioned him well to be the number one citizen of the country.

According to him, “For long I have been interacting with presidents, ministers, governors because I know that one day, I will be president.”

He, therefore, challenged whoever had a better credential than him to come out and present it.

“All I want to be is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today is a day to say it finally before my people. Anybody who thinks he is more qualified than me should come out and say so,” he said.

Momodu went down memory lane to recall that his homecoming was 49 years after he lost his father, and assured that his coming into politics was mainly to serve the people and change the narrative of the average Nigerian as far as deliverables were concerned.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In a chat with journalists, the former Senator, representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Yisa Braimah, said that the presidential hopeful is the locality’s best choice for Aso Rock in 2023.

Braimah, a chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP) said: “This is a glorious entry. The whole of Ihievbe community has turned out en-masse to receive their illustrious son. A man who has achieved so much in the media.

“Dele Momodu has declared his intentions to run for the presidency. We love his homecoming and we have resolved to send him forth to rescue Nigeria for us.”

While welcoming him, the traditional head of Ugba village in the Ihievbe community, Pa Rufus Aigbevbole, described Momodu as a son in whom the community is well pleased.

“It is a thing of joy and something that will always remain in our memory for long to have you in our midst today, particularly when I am still alive as the Village Head of your immediate community of Ugba. I will now have a message of hope to deliver to your loving father (Oboh Momodu) and others when I eventually pass on to the great beyond to meet them there someday,” he said.