Delays, cargo diversion fuelling high cost of haulage business — Operator

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lori Systems, Jean-Claude Homawoo, on Wednesday, said the high cost of transporting goods in Nigeria is being driven not only by rising fuel prices and poor road infrastructure, but also by inefficiencies in the movement of trucks, including delays, cargo diversion and vehicles returning without loads.

While speaking at HAULMACE 2026 which had as its theme: Technology As An Enabler For More Efficient Haulage Operations: The need for industry collaboration;, he said the inefficiencies increase the cost of moving goods across the country, with the additional expenses ultimately passed on to consumers through higher prices of essential commodities.

The Lori Systems co-founder identified poor coordination between cargo owners and transport operators, prolonged waiting times and the inability to secure return loads as major challenges undermining the efficiency of Nigeria’s road freight sector.

He said the problem was particularly pronounced where trucks travelled long distances to deliver goods but returned empty, forcing operators to absorb the cost of journeys that generated no revenue.

According to him, the cost of an empty return journey is consequently reflected in the price charged for the initial delivery, making freight transportation more expensive for businesses and consumers.

Homawoo argued that improving the utilisation of existing trucks could deliver significant savings without necessarily requiring a corresponding increase in the size of the national truck fleet.

He said better coordination between shippers and transport operators would help ensure that trucks carrying goods to one destination could secure cargo for the return journey, reducing wasted capacity and operating costs.

The Lori Systems CEO also identified delays at loading and unloading points as a major source of inefficiency, as trucks kept waiting for cargo or clearance were assets unable to generate income.

He said the industry needed to move away from fragmented arrangements towards a more coordinated freight ecosystem in which technology could connect cargo owners with available transport capacity.

Homawoo maintained that digital platforms could improve the matching of trucks with cargo, provide greater visibility into the movement of goods and help operators make better use of their fleets.

He also highlighted the role of technology in reducing administrative bottlenecks, including the use of digital tools to manage documents and improve communication among participants in the supply chain.

The CEO said solutions did not necessarily have to be complicated, pointing to the use of familiar communication platforms such as WhatsApp as part of efforts to make freight coordination more accessible to operators.

He further discussed the importance of financing in expanding access to trucks and improving the capacity of haulage businesses.

Homawoo said the industry needed financing models that recognised the value of contracts and the creditworthiness of shippers, rather than relying solely on conventional lending arrangements.

Under such a model, transport operators could access financing based on the strength of their relationships with cargo owners and the reliability of the business they were contracted to undertake.

He also proposed a more flexible approach to truck ownership and deployment, under which businesses could have dedicated trucks for the periods when they needed them, while the vehicles could be deployed to serve other customers during periods of lower demand.

He said this would help improve asset utilisation and reduce the financial burden associated with keeping trucks idle for extended periods.

Homawoo also identified energy costs as another major factor affecting the economics of road freight, saying alternative sources of energy could help reduce the operating expenses of haulage companies.

He discussed the growing use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in heavy-duty transportation, describing developments in the sector as an opportunity to move beyond pilot projects and towards wider adoption.

Citing figures presented in his address, he estimated that a loaded truck traveling from Lagos to Abuja could spend about N146,000 on gas, compared with approximately N553,000 on diesel.

He said the figures suggested a substantial reduction in energy costs for operators using gas-powered trucks.

The speaker also cited estimates from fuel marketers indicating that the adoption of CNG could deliver savings of between 30 and 40 per cent in total operating costs.

However, he acknowledged that the expansion of gas-powered transportation depended on the availability of refuelling infrastructure.

He noted that Nigeria had about 50 CNG stations nationwide in early 2025, while also pointing to challenges surrounding the price and availability of gas following changes in the fuel subsidy regime.

Homawoo said the development of gas-powered trucks and the expansion of supporting infrastructure would be important to making the alternative commercially viable for operators.

He also discussed the prospects of electric trucks, drawing on developments in Kenya, where electric vehicles were being explored for freight operations.

According to him, figures presented from Kenya indicated that an electric truck could consume about 1.3 kilowatt-hours per kilometre.

He said the cost of powering an electric truck on the Mombasa–Nairobi route could be about one-quarter of the cost of diesel under the applicable e-mobility electricity tariff, and fall to about one-eighth when overnight charging was used.

Homawoo said electric trucks could also offer maintenance advantages because electric motors have fewer moving parts than conventional diesel engines.

He, however, acknowledged that electric freight vehicles came with challenges, including the weight of batteries, which could reduce the amount of cargo a truck could carry, as well as the time required to recharge.

For Nigeria, he said the viability of electric trucks would depend significantly on resolving the country’s electricity challenges.

He noted that grid electricity tariffs could make charging more expensive than gas in some circumstances, while unreliable power supply remained a major obstacle.

One possible approach, he suggested, was for operators to generate electricity using gas-powered turbines at charging depots, rather than relying entirely on the national grid.

He said at least one company was already working on a gas-powered charging station, pointing to the possibility of combining alternative energy sources to support the transition to electric freight transportation.

In his opening remarks, the convener of the HAULMACE 2026, Alfred Okugbeni, said the platform had been bringing industry stakeholders together since 2015 to address challenges confronting the sector.

Okugbeni said Nigeria’s haulage industry continued to contend with underinvestment and the underutilization of trucks, adding that digital freight platforms, smart backhauling, fleet management and real-time tracking could help address some of these challenges.

He identified technology companies, including Jetstream Africa and Lori Systems, as participants in the evolving Nigerian market.

However, he stressed that technology alone would not resolve the industry’s problems without stronger cooperation among the different participants in the supply chain.

He called for collaboration among shippers, manufacturers, cargo owners, haulage operators, logistics service providers, freight forwarders, distributors, technology providers, banks, insurance companies and government agencies.