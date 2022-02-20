Deji, Falae lead advocacy for FUTA teaching hospital in Akure

The people of Akure community have advocated for a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) to further facilitate the delivery of improved healthcare services to the community and its environs.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, who made this appeal while leading a delegation of the community leaders to the National Assembly during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly, expressed the readiness of the Akure community to synergised with FUTA and Federal Government to make the Teaching Hospital a reality.

The monarch canvassed for favourable consideration and timely passage of the bill said the establishment of the FUTA Teaching Hospital is long overdue and commended the Senator representing the district for feeling the pulse of the Akure people and their earnest desire for a teaching hospital for FUTA.

He stated that “Akure as at today is one of the fastest-growing State Capital and it caters for almost 52 per cent of the State population and this necessitates the need for a tertiary health care of a Teaching Hospital status being one of the State Capital without a Teaching Hospital”

Oba Aladetoyinbo expressed optimism that the Senate will pass the bill when it finally returns to the whole House.

“I am confident that you will surely fast-track the passage of this bill when it finally returns to the hallowed chamber”

Also speaking, the former Secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae, informed the Senate Committee that the Akure community is fully prepared to give maximum support for the immediate take-off of the Teaching Hospital.

According to him, Akure is ready to serve as a role model to other communities on how to be a good and responsive host.

He said “You can see that the site of the hospital is strategic and it is just a few minutes drive from the Akure Airport, it is therefore going to serve the people of the country and not just Ondo State alone.

The Pro-Chancellor of FUTA, Godknows Igali and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adeola Fuwape in their separate submission commended the Akure monarch for leading the campaign for the establishment of the Teaching Hospital.

Fuwape informed that the people of Akure Kingdom have procured the certificate of occupancy for the project, saying the school is just waiting for the passage of the bill and timely take-off of the Hospital.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the first set of the Medical School had already been admitted and that they will be ready for clinical in about two years and appealed to the Senate to expedite action on the bill considering its relevance and importance.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, commended Oba Aladetoyinbo and the elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae for leading a formidable delegation to the hearing.

He expressed satisfaction with the presentation of all stakeholders including that of the sponsor of the bill, Senator Ayo Akinyelure.

“With all, we have heard and seen before and during this hearing, the committee is more than convinced that Akure is long overdue for a Teaching Hospital and that the committee will support it to become a reality.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) had last year given nod to FUTA to commence admission into a full-time mode of the Medicine and surgery, MBBS programme with effect from 2020/2021 academic session.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate