Deforestation: Emir of Ningi vows to plant one million trees

As part of his campaign against deforestation and felling of trees for charcoal, Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya III, has vowed to plant not less than one million trees across the Emirate.

The traditional has also declared a state of emergency on illegal charcoal and timber production throughout his emirate, citing the devastating environmental impact caused by unchecked logging activities.

Speaking during a community enlightenment campaign and patrol visit to several villages in Ningi Local Government Area on Sunday, the Emir announced a bold plan to plant one million tree seedlings across the Emirate to replace the ones already felled and used for charcoal.

The initiative aims to tackle the growing challenges of desertification, soil degradation, and climate change, which have been worsened by the rampant felling of trees in the area.

Haruna Danyaya expressed deep concern over the recent windstorms that destroyed several homes, attributing the severity of the damage to environmental degradation caused by illegal logging.

He described, as disappointing, the fact that Ningi Local Government is ranked as the leading producer and supplier of charcoal and timber in Bauchi State.

In response, the Emirate Council has developed a strategic approach to directly confront the activities of illegal loggers as the Emir issued a stern warning that all unauthorized tree-cutting activities are now strictly banned.

Anyone found violating the new directive will face legal action and be prosecuted in court.

The Emir reaffirmed the traditional institution’s full support for the Bauchi State Government’s ongoing efforts to curb environmental crimes and promote sustainable forestry practices.

As Chairman of the Emirate’s anti-logging task force, Alhaji Haruna Danyaya said the team will soon extend its campaign to other affected communities within Ningi and Warji Local Government Areas that comprise the Emirate.

Communities visited during the exercise included Kongoro, Jimi, and Tabla, where residents were sensitised on the dangers of illegal logging and the importance of environmental conservation as contained in a statement by Sadam Mato Burra, S.A Media to the Emir.