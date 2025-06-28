Current political climate, defining moment for Northern Nigeria – Group

The current political climate in the country has been described as a defining moment for Northern Nigeria, which must be handled with utmost care to avoid a political catastrophe.

The assertion was made by the Chairman and Founder of Arewa19 Pyramid for Grassroots Development, Alhaji Bello Rahaji, while addressing journalists in Gombe on Saturday in reaction to recent political developments.

He, however, stressed the importance of collective focus and cohesion during this critical period in order to ensure a safe landing.

Bello Rahaji urged all Northerners to rally behind the leadership at the centre, which he said is guiding the nation along the path of progress.

The organisation also reiterated its support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, calling on leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set aside distractions and prioritise the nation’s development.

“We come together today not just as concerned individuals, but as invested stakeholders in the future of our region and our nation,” he stated.

He then praised Vice President Kashim Shettima’s composure, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment, which he credited as instrumental in the APC’s victory during the 2023 elections and in the consolidation of democratic principles across the country.

Bello Rahaji also expressed concern over the recent wave of political speculation and divisive rhetoric aimed at diminishing Shettima’s role in government.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE