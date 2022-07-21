Defend tenets of law profession, NBA tells young lawyers

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Ado-Ekiti branch has called on the young members of the bar to defend and uphold the tenets of the law profession for them to have a successful career.

The branch chairman, Lawrence Fasanmi who spoke during the official handing-over ceremony of the executives of the Young Lawyers Forum (YLF) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the younger lawyers are the future of the branch and the profession, urging them to remain dedicated and focused in their pursuit.

Fasanmi commended the immediate past administration of YLF under the leadership of Adefolaju Ayobioloja for its numerous positive impacts on the forum, adding that the forum contributed in no small measure to the development of the Ado-Ekiti branch of the NBA and

According to him, “My advice to the young lawyers in pursuit of their career is to be steadfast, dedicated to the profession, be consistent and should be ready to learn.

“The profession is a noble one which requires a noble and honest man and urges them to be honest in their dealings with their clients. Let me add that you are the glory and future of the branch. Defend and uphold the tenets of the noble profession. Always seek advice and counselling in all your doings and activities.”

Speaking, Ayobioloja who listed various interventions of his administration in adding values to the forum, commended members for their support throughout his two years tenure.

He said that the forum under his leadership since its inauguration in July 2020 contributed its quota to the development and progress of members and as well ensure the forum’s right place in the NBA Ado-Ekiti branch.

He said, “During our tenure, we successfully opened the YLF functional bank account with Fidelity Bank Plc and as of today, a sum of N362,000 naira (Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand Naira) belonging to the YLF body is in the account. We were also able to set up the YLF Secretariat in the NBA Ado Bar Center. Items in the office include a Desktop, a table, a chair and a printer all functional and always ready for use.

“Like life, everything with a start will definitely have an end, we are all elated that today, our tenure has come to an end. We congratulate the new executive and encourage them to do even more than we have done as there is a lot to do especially in the aspect of the welfare of young lawyers and continuous legal education.

“We also use this opportunity to ask that our mother-body, the NBA Ado Ekiti branch, just as they have always done, do more for the YLF in the areas of welfare, opportunities for young lawyers, continuous legal education and the addition of the YLF Chairman to the executive of the branch as stated by the NBA Constitution.”

Responding, the new chairman of YLF, Jesutola Tobi-Mulero applauded members of the forum for the confidence reposed in her and other new executives, assuring them that the executives would in the next two years discharge the tasks ahead towards sustaining and building on the legacies of the forum.

