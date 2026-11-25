The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), has challenged defence experts, military leaders and technology stakeholders to develop indigenous technology solutions to strengthen national security and promote youth empowerment.

Gen. Musa said that Nigeria must move beyond dependence on foreign technology and develop local capacity to produce practical solutions that address its security challenges and broader national development needs.

He made the call while delivering the keynote address as Special Guest at the opening ceremony of a two-day Ministry of Defence-Dell Technologies Strategic Workshop in Abuja.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the workshop, which is holding at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, has the theme, “The Intelligent Edge: Powering Nigeria’s Defence Future”.

The workshop, co-hosted by the Ministry of Defence and Dell Technologies, runs from November 24 to 25, 2026.

The minister said modern warfare had fundamentally changed, making technology an essential pillar of military strategy, operations and informed command decision-making.

“Technology is no longer optional; it is an essential pillar for effective military strategy, operations, and informed command decision-making,” he said.

He noted that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital systems, were transforming how security threats were identified, assessed and neutralised.

According to him, the Armed Forces must be equipped with appropriate technological tools to enhance operational effectiveness and respond to evolving security threats.

Aligning the initiative with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope security vision, Gen. Musa stressed that modern defence technology must be accompanied by local capacity development.

He urged participants to leverage international partnerships to secure genuine knowledge transfer and technical training, adding that Nigeria must progressively develop the capacity to operate, maintain, adapt and, where feasible, manufacture technologies suited to its national requirements.

The minister also said the benefits of defence innovation should extend beyond the military to support wider economic and social development, particularly by equipping young Nigerians with the digital skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven world.

While demanding concrete outcomes from the workshop, Gen. Musa said the ministry expected implementable action plans rather than routine presentations.

He directed that the joint communiqué at the end of the workshop should identify Nigeria’s critical technology gaps, priority requirements and concrete follow-up mechanisms.

He also pledged that the ministry would review the outcomes for immediate intervention.

Earlier, the organiser on behalf of the ministry, Air Vice Marshal A.S. Bulus (rtd), highlighted the need to safeguard sensitive defence data while deploying modern digital architecture to improve inter-agency coordination and institutional resilience.

He said the solutions emerging from the workshop would benefit the ministry and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Also speaking, the Country Manager of Dell Technologies, Abimbola Owoeye, called for a shift from fragmented annual Information and Communications Technology (ICT) procurements to a coordinated, long-term strategic investment programme anchored on strong governance, accountability and measurable outcomes.

Owoeye urged participants to adapt global best practices to Nigeria’s operational realities.

The Ministry of Defence commended Dell Technologies and other participating stakeholders for their commitment to advancing the country’s defence architecture, expressing confidence that the workshop would produce sustainable, home-grown solutions to strengthen national security.