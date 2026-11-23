Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.), has returned to Abuja after participating in the 2026 Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, Belgium, where Nigeria secured renewed international commitments to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation and defence partnerships.

According to a statement made available to Defence Correspondents by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister, Leah Katung-Babatunde, Musa described Nigeria’s participation in the forum as a major milestone in advancing the country’s counterterrorism diplomacy and international defence partnerships.

The statement explained that the high-level global forum, organised by the European External Action Service (EEAS), yielded significant strategic gains aligned with the security priorities of President Bola Tinubu.

It identified strengthened EU-Nigeria counterterrorism alignment, advancement of emerging technology partnerships, international endorsement of Nigeria’s non-kinetic framework and reinforced regional security diplomacy as some of the key outcomes of the engagement.

The Minister said Nigeria secured broad international consensus and renewed commitment from European Union counterparts to deepen collaboration in intelligence sharing, counterterrorism financing and border management.

He added that discussions with EU defence leaders and multilateral partners opened new opportunities for technical cooperation in counter-drone technologies, military artificial intelligence, digital forensics and satellite intelligence, while strengthening support for Nigeria’s indigenous defence innovation ecosystem.

According to the statement, international stakeholders also commended Nigeria’s holistic National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), particularly the synergy between kinetic operations and institutional frameworks such as the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

It further stated that Musa held bilateral consultations with African and European counterparts on the sidelines of the plenary sessions to strengthen joint security frameworks under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad Basin, ECOWAS and the West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS).

The Minister reaffirmed that the Ministry of Defence would immediately translate the diplomatic and technical engagements recorded in Brussels into concrete operational support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria across all theatres of operation.

He also stressed the need to maintain strict adherence to civilian protection, due process and international humanitarian law.

The Minister returned to Abuja following the Brussels forum and subsequent engagements in Lagos and Ibadan, respectively.