Defence Minister mourns Kaduna deputy gov’s father’s demise

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the father of Kaduna Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

In a condolence message released in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister described the loss of a father as a profound and painful experience, noting that fathers serve as pillars of wisdom, strength and moral guidance to their families and society.

General Musa paid tribute to the deceased, describing his life as one of impact and highlighting the legacy of public service, integrity and leadership he left behind, which he said was reflected in the exemplary service of his daughter, the Kaduna State Deputy Governor.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Defence and the entire security architecture of our nation, I extend our deepest sympathies to Her Excellency, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, her family and the entire people of Kaduna State during this moment of grief,” the minister stated.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the deceased eternal rest, comfort the bereaved family and give them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.