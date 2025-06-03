Defence Minister begins tour of military institutions in Kaduna

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has embarked on a two-day working visit to military institutions in Kaduna State to assess facilities.

In a statement issued by the media aide to the minister, Mati Ali on the tour of military institutions in Kaduna, he disclosed that, “On the first day of the visit today (Monday), the Minister toured the Nigerian Defence Academy, where he inspected ongoing construction projects and facilities, and interacted with senior officers of the institution.

“At the Nigerian Defence Academy, the Commandant, Major General A.K. Ibrahim, briefed the Minister on the institution’s operations and academic activities, where he commended the Federal Government for providing the necessary resources and upgrading the academy’s infrastructure.

“He also expressed appreciation for the exemplary leadership of the Honourable Minister of Defence.

“In response, the Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, praised the institution’s outstanding performance and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s continued support and cooperation in achieving the Academy’s strategic objectives.

“The Minister visited several key locations within the Academy, including the Hall of Fame, the Centre of Excellence (under construction), the Senate Building (under construction), the Postgraduate School, and the Centre for Innovation and Creativity.

“On the second and final day of his visit, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd June, the Minister is expected to visit Buffalo Engineering Technical Services (BET) and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.”

