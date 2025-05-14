Defence Minister attends 2025 UN peacekeeping ministerial meeting in Germany

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, participated in the ongoing UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025 held in Berlin, Germany between May 13th and 14th.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday by Patience Ituke for the Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the statement, the significant international event, themed “Future of Peacekeeping,” brings together leaders and key stakeholders from around the globe to discuss the evolving landscape of peacekeeping operations and collaborative efforts to promote global security.

“Among the attendees are Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General; Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany; and Dr. Joham Wadephul, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

It stated that their participation underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing contemporary security challenges.

It explained that during the Ministerial Meeting, Badaru engaged in a high-level bilateral side meeting with Mr. Niels Annen, the German State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

It added that they also explored various topics, including the vast economic potential for Nigeria and opportunities for collaboration within the military-industrial complex.

The statement further added that in another bilateral meeting with Dr Morissanda KOUYATE, the Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badaru discussed security issues, regional stability, and the importance of value addition to natural resources to boost national development.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE