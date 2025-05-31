Defections: Yiaga Africa seeks NASS’ intervention to force govs, lawmakers out of seats

Amid the frequent change of party platforms by political office holders, Yiaga Africa has called on the National Assembly to further amend the 2022 Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution to halt the trend.

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Mr Samson Itodo, while making the call at the weekend in Abuja, said such amendments should ensure that a state governor, a senator or member of the House Representatives defecting to another political party must vacate their seats.

Itodo spoke at a symposium organised to honour the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, who clocked six years in office this week.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, a worrying trend has seen a gale of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by political office holders.

On May 13 for example, all three former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Kebbi State, defected to the APC on the floor of the Senate.

Those who defected were former governor and minister, Sen. Adamu Aliero; Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi; and Sen. Garba Maidoki.

Aliero, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), represents Kebbi-Central Senatorial District, while Sen. Abdullahi, a former Senate Leader, represents Kebbi-North. Sen. Maidoki represents Kebbi-South.

Their defection letters were read to senators by the presiding Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin.

The defectors alluded to the internal leadership crisis in the PDP as the primary reason for dumping the leading opposition party.

Earlier in April, the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, moved into the APC with the state’s PDP structure.

He moved along with the PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, in what many considered as a shock defection.

Across other political parties, especially the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), defections have also taken place, all mainly headed for the APC.

Offering his recommendation, Itodo insisted that the law should be strict such that a defector must vacate their seats, which belonged originally to the political party that sponsored their elections.

The ED stated, “Nigerians would want NILDS to help solve these problems and I am glad the Clerk to the National Assembly is here. There is a lot of cross-carpeting happening in the National Assembly and Nigerians are wondering if it is not possible to look for an intellectual solution to this defection.

“When people contest for office on certain platforms and people give them their trust and the Supreme Court has said that votes in an election belong to a party, shouldn’t these individuals vacate those particular seats?”

His views were met with applause in the hall, but Itodo reminded the session that the matter was quite serious and needed the support of all Nigerians to be addressed.

He said, “It is not for clapping. But again, this is an intellectual edifice and this is a room for debate. So I am putting it before you as part of your next agenda. Can we solve this problem of cross-cutting and decamping using legal reforms?

“The second point is about the role of women in politics. It is a great deal to put back more lobbying legislators, because we want to see more women in the National Assembly.

“The third, and perhaps the last point, is that this institute has invested so much in elections and electoral reform under your leadership. Please help us ask the National Assembly to pass the electoral amendments before the end of the year. Again, I am glad that the clerk is still seated beside you.”

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Kamoru Ogunlana, delivered a message of goodwill on behalf of the 1,100 civil servants and political aides serving at the National Assembly.

“I am on here today representing the 4,000 career staff of the National Assembly and 7,000 strong legislative aides. We are here to celebrate the six years of service of the NILDS DG.

“There is something some of you may not know. For you to hold the post he is holding in the National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Reps Speaker Tajudeen Abbas must be involved.

“Obviously, you know what that means. If they are personally involved, then it means you have to personally pay close attention to your activities. I also share that burden with him.”

On her part, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Patricia Manko, made a case for increased women and youth representation in leadership.

“Our youths and women matter a lot in this country hence the National Assembly must make room for adequate representation for them in the legislature.

“I want to also commend President Bola Tinubu for driving positive improvement in the country despite the economic condition of the economy.

“We are beginning to see the impactful changes in our institution as well”, the VC stated.

NILDS, an organ of the National Assembly, provides capacity building for lawmakers and members of staff, including training, research and technical services.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

