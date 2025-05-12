Defections: We’ll soon receive you into APC, Ganduje replies Sule Lamido

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has dismissed defection rumours and, in a bold counter to opposition criticism, declared that former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido will soon join the ruling party.

In a statement to the press, Ganduje replies Sule Lamido directly, challenging the PDP stalwart’s prediction that the APC would soon collapse.

Ganduje dismissed speculations that he was planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Instead, he turned the tables on Lamido, asserting that the APC is growing stronger by the day and poised to absorb more opposition members — including Lamido himself.

“The APC will soon receive Sule Lamido into its fold,” Ganduje said, adding that claims of his defection were “baseless and unfounded.” He criticised Lamido’s earlier remarks predicting the APC’s collapse, calling them “illogical” and rooted in the desperation of a “failing opposition.”

He further predicted that the PDP, beset by internal divisions, would lose political relevance by the end of 2025.

Ganduje replies Sule Lamido by asserting that the PDP is the party in decline while the APC continues to attract prominent figures across the country, crediting the momentum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

“It is evident to any discerning observer that under the leadership of President Tinubu, the APC continues to gain momentum,” he said. “With such overwhelming national support, we are focused on consolidating our achievements and preparing for a resounding victory in the 2027 general elections.”

Ganduje said he was honoured to lead what he described as the largest political party in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, reiterating his commitment to internal democracy, good governance, and sustainable development.

In a final jab, he advised Lamido to concentrate on fixing the PDP’s internal problems instead of speculating about the APC’s future. “Very soon he won’t have anywhere to go,” Ganduje quipped. “The PDP is dead.”

Lamido’s criticism of the APC comes amid growing concerns over the wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling party.

