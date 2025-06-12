Defections: ‘It is a pleasure to witness oppositions in disarray’ — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed pleasure in the state of Nigeria’s opposition parties, saying it is a delight to see them in disarray.

Speaking during a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, Tinubu welcomed new defectors into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), taking the opportunity to deride the internal crises rocking the major opposition parties.

Tinubu’s remarks appeared directed at recent defections and political realignments that have unsettled both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)

He urged both parties to reflect on their internal challenges rather than casting blame elsewhere.

He said, “Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist.

“For me, I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

“It is indeed a pleasure to witness you in such a disarray.”

Following the statement, some of the lawmakers and politicians in attendance stood up and welcomed the remarks with applause.

The president’s comments come amid rising tensions within the PDP and LP, where several senior figures have expressed dissatisfaction and are reportedly considering joining the APC.

During the address, Tinubu also announced the conferment of posthumous national honours on the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, wife of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, alongside several other prominent Nigerians.

To the admiration of the federal lawmakers, Tinubu also conferred posthumous national honours on the late Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige; Shehu Musa Yar’Adua; Professor Humphrey Nwosu; Alhaji Balarabe Musa; Pa Alfred Rewane; Chima Ubani; Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti; Alao Aka-Bashorun; Chief Frank Kokori; Reuben Fasoranti; and Senator Ayo Fasanmi, among numerous other nationalists.

