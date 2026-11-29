…defectors pledge support for Tinubu, Inuwa, other APC candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe has recorded another major boost to its dominant strength with the defection of some Executive Members and prominent grassroots mobilisers from the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

The defectors, who include serving and former party executives with strong grassroots influence in the Gombe Local Government Area, were formally received into the APC at Herwagana Ward by a chieftain of the party, businessman and philanthropist, QS Anas Adamu Muhammad, alongside other officials.

Among those who joined the APC are Hon. Mohammed Ahmed Babalo, Labour Party Organising Secretary in Gombe LGA, former councillor representing Herwagana Ward and former PDP Financial Secretary in the local government; Hon. Garba Idris Cikwa, Labour Party Chairman in Herwagana Ward, ALGON Chairman of the 11 Wards in Gombe LGA and former PDP Youth Leader in the ward; and Hajiya Fatima Biyoji, Labour Party Women Leader in Gombe LGA and former PDP Women Leader in Herwagana Ward.

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Others are Mohammed Abdullahi, popularly known as Maikudi R-Kelly, PDP organising secretary and former youth leader in Herwagana Ward, as well as Ziya’u Salihu, who also defected from the PDP to the APC.

Welcoming the new members, QS Anas Adamu Muhammad commended them for their bold decision, assuring them of a warm reception and an inclusive platform to participate actively in the affairs of the party and contribute to its growth and success.

He expressed confidence that their wealth of political experience and established grassroots networks would significantly strengthen the APC’s political structures and mobilisation efforts, particularly in Gombe LGA.

QS Anas urged the defectors to deploy their experience, influence and extensive grassroots networks towards deepening and consolidating APC’s strong support base across the state.

In their separate remarks, the defectors pledged to deploy their political structures and mobilisation capacity towards securing victory for the party and its candidates at all levels.

They specifically pledged their unalloyed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s senatorial aspiration in Gombe North, and Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna’s governorship ambition, as well as other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

They expressed confidence in the APC’s political direction and vowed to work with other party stakeholders to deliver resounding victories at the polls, not only in Herwagana Ward but across Gombe LGA and the state at large.