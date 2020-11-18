Defection: Umahi dissolves elders forum leadership, appoints acting chairman

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has dissolved the leadership of the state elders in council forum chaired by Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewo.

The dissolution came a few hours after the governor announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Umahi made this known in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji on Wednesday.

He maintained that the dissolution of the Ogbuewu-led executives was to inject ‘more altitude’ into the leadership.

The governor then appointed Ben Okah, to take over the leadership of the forum in acting capacity immediately.

According to the statement: “In a bid to inject more altitude to the leadership of Ebonyi State Elders’ Council, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has directed the dissolution of the leadership of the State Elders’ Council with effect from 18th November 2020.

“Consequently, the governor has approved the appointment of Engr Ben Okah to immediately take over the chairmanship of Elders’ Council in an acting capacity.”

Recall that the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Mrs Rebecca Ogbuewu, wife of Ambassador Ogbuewu last week submitted her resignation letter asUmahi’s commissioner.

