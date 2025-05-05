Defection: Rights advocacy coordinator slams Oborevwori’s ex-aide

The National Coordinator of the Foundation for Rights Advocacy, Comrade Tega Shalokpe, has criticised former Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Civil Society and NGOs, Mr Victor Ojei, for opposing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s recent defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ojei, who recently resigned his appointment following Oborevwori’s defection, had described the move as a “coup against the people of Delta State.”

He urged PDP members, pro-democracy advocates, and civil society groups to resist the Governor’s defection to the APC.

However, in a statement issued Monday, Comrade Shalokpe declared that Ojei lacked the moral grounds to criticise the Governor’s decision.

She pointed out that Ojei remained silent when his political mentor, Senator Ned Nwoko, earlier defected from the PDP to the APC.

“We are aware of your plans—the plot by your principal to become Governor through the courts rather than elections. I can assure you it will not work,” she said.

Shalokpe accused Ojei, popularly known as “Wong Box”, of using activism to mislead Deltans and advance the personal interests of his political associates.

She vowed to frustrate what she called a deceptive agenda.

“He has been trying to manipulate people in Delta State for selfish reasons. But we already know their hidden motives. Let him take this message to his principal: we know their plans, and it will never succeed.

“You cannot deceive the people to satisfy your principal. You cannot mislead the public for your personal gain, Wong Box,” she stated.

She also questioned the credibility of Ojei’s resignation, which he claimed was due to worsening insecurity in the state.

Shalokpe asked why he had not resigned earlier during the height of herdsmen attacks in communities like Abraka, Aghalopke, Uvwheru, and Agadama.

“Where were you when Comrade Kelly Efemena Umukoro visited victims of these attacks? You did not resign then, nor did you speak up for those people. If you were a true human rights activist, you would have taken that stand long ago, not after Governor Oborevwori’s defection,” she said.

Shalokpe reiterated that when Senator Ned Nwoko defected before the Governor, Ojei raised no objections.

“Why is it now an issue?” she asked.

She expressed strong support for Governor Oborevwori’s move to the APC, saying it is in the best interest of Delta State. “I and my colleagues in the human rights community are solidly behind the Governor,” she said.

Shalokpe alleged that Ojei’s opposition is part of a broader strategy to position Senator Nwoko as Governor, a plan she claims will not succeed.

“We’re rotating the governorship according to senatorial zones. After Oborevwori’s eight years, the next Governor will come from Delta South. That is our agreement,” she insisted.

She also claimed to be aware of promises made to Ojei by Senator Nwoko, including a prospective commissioner appointment.

“I know about your Delta Alliance group and your secret meetings. I have all the information on your plots, your networks, and your agenda. I’m telling you now—it will not work, not now, not ever.

“If you come out to protest, we will protest against you. If you take any action, I will respond accordingly,” she warned.

Shalokpe urged the public to remain vigilant and not be misled by activists with hidden agendas.

“True activism must serve the people, not personal ambition,” she concluded.