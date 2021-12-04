Defection of Lagos4Lagos from APC, a welcome development, says PDP

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the decision of Lagos4Lagos, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to finally move to PDP.

The PDP described it as a welcome development and a right step that well-meaning people would have taken at this very moment in the interest of the country.

This was just as the party said it expected such move from across the country in the next few months, in joint collaboration to move Nigeria to the promised land.

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, met the Lagos4Lagos group, led by Dr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, at the group’s office in Ikeja, where leaders and members of the political group took a voice vote to dump APC for PDP.

It would be recalled that the Adediran-led faction had been at loggerhead with the leadership of Lagos APC for some time now over the last congresses held by the party and other differences.

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in Lagos, Mr. Julius Akinsola, spoke about the development on Saturday, noting that the APC group in the state took the decision because many Nigerians had realised that PDP was now the only party that could pull the country out of all the problems facing it.

According to Akinsola, the Lagos4Lagos led by Dr. Adediran popularly called Jandor knows the worth of PDP and its vision to take the country to greater heights, having been following the trend, as against APC, where they were coming from, which he described as a divided party and one known for propaganda.

“My comment is that people have seen that the only party that can pull us out of all the problems, insecurity, injustice and all that, that can bring Nigeria to the land of prosperity is the PDP, not only in Lagos but all over Nigeria. So we expect such a development happening all over Nigeria in the next few months.

“Of course, they are very very welcome, together we shall be able to bring Nigeria to the land of promise.

“So they are coming to where they can realise all the good things of life for the country, and that can only come through PDP to Nigeria and Nigerians, and that is the realisation all over the place now.

“So they have taken the right decision, which any normal, reasonable person in Nigeria should take today. So they are very very welcome,” he added.

Akinsola expressed strong optimism that the defectors would work in collaboration with the PDP members in the state, to enable the party achieve greatly for the country.