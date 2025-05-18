Defection: Not all defectors will be accepted in ruling party — APC Dep National Secretary

THE Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Barrister Festus Fuanter, has stated that not all calibers of decampees will be accepted into the APC, especially non-performing and corrupt governors who have failed to perform in their states.

Barrister Fuanter, who said no governor should have an excuse for not performing, stated that statutory allocations to states have improved and become regular in the past two years, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is passionate about development at all levels.

On the gale of defections into the APC from other parties, especially the PDP, he said the APC has not, as a matter of deliberate policy, persuaded any governor or member of the National Assembly to decamp to the APC.

According to him, they are rather decamping into the APC out of their free volition and in recognition of the positive trajectory that the renewed hope agenda of the president is moving the country towards.

He added that the defections are mostly because of the failure of the PDP to provide internal democracy for its members.

The Deputy National Secretary, who also cautioned fifth columnists and their sponsors to desist from meddling in the affairs of the APC, condemned the activities of a group and a proposed protest by some faceless groups against the appointment of Dr. Cyril Tsenyil as the Managing Director of the newly created North Central Development Commission.

He pointed out that the appointment of Dr. Tsenyil received his full blessings as the highest party chieftain in the National Working Committee not only in Plateau State but also in the entire North Central zone, as well as the support of the entire stakeholders of the APC in the state.

He added that the nominee who has a doctorate degree in accounting is one of the best-qualified professionals who can midwife the growth of the new commission to the full realization of its potential to the benefit of the North Central in particular and Nigeria in general.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue

The deputy national secretary told newsmen that the so-called planned protest was obviously not organized by members of the APC but rather the handiwork of some frustrated and disintegrating political party that has lost focus in governance.

“Dr. Tsenyil’s appointment is not a mistake, but rather a wise decision that will help the commission flourish and satisfy the needs of the North Central. He is a technocrat and experienced administrator with outstanding credentials. Mr. President made the proper decision.”

“I therefore call on all APC supporters to remain calm, as the President has since commenced the process of ensuring that hundreds of appointments be given to members of the Plateau State APC who worked for his victory in the last elections,” he said.