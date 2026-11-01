Politics

Defection: Niger APC sues PDP, SDP governorship candidates, others

Aliyu Mahammed Hamagam
Delta APC 2027 campaigns APC challenges Adekanmbi on Delta APC The resignation of eight members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly from the APC

The Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has instituted a suit against the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mohammed Mamman Nami and Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed, SAN, before the Minna Division of the Federal High Court.

The suit followed the defection of the two politicians, alongside their supporters, from the ruling APC to their present political parties.

The case was instituted by a team of 11 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), led by Jacob Johnson Usman of OJOCHOGWU Chambers, Abuja.

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Also joined in the suit are the PDP, SDP, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and several individuals.

Those individuals named in the originating summons include Peter Jiya, Sadiq Mohammed Rabiu, Musa Mamman, Alhassan Adamu Sonfada, Umar Isah, Abubakar Ndanusa and Zango Danlami Idris.

Prior to their defection, Nami and Ndarani were prominent stakeholders in the APC but abandoned the party following disagreements arising from the state primary election.

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