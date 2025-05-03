Defection hits Cross Rivers PDP as ex-guber candidate, others dump party

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 Cross River state election, Dr. Emana Duke Ambrose-Amawhe along with her more than 1,000 supporters, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection event was held at her Edem Odo ward in Akpabuyo Local Government Area on Friday. Emana explained that her decision to join the APC was motivated by the developmental efforts made by the party both at the state and national levels.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the All Progressives family. As a former deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, I decided to move to the APC, inspired by the commendable work being done by our governor, His Excellency Bassey Otu. It’s evident, even to the blind, when good things happen.

“While some might argue that the economy is struggling, I believe that progress takes time.

“The president of Nigeria is strategically addressing various issues, and we are gradually approaching an improved economy.

“These factors contributed to my choice to return to the APC as a proud Cross Riverian.

She clarified that her switch was not driven by personal gain or the pursuit of an appointment, but rather a desire to collaborate with those in leadership to bring democratic benefits to her community.

“She urged those remaining in opposition to contribute constructively rather than criticize from the sidelines.

“I am committed to national development, which is why I have aligned with the APC.

“No one is compelled to join the party. For there to be effective opposition, parties must be organized and cohesive.

“If they are divided, they are clearly not prepared to engage in meaningful politics. Personally, I prefer to associate with those who are dedicated to tangible outcomes.

“Stop being a keyboard critic of the government; instead, step up, share your ideas, and join us in building a better Cross River and Nigeria,” she asserted.

Pastor Patrick Asikpo, the APC state secretary, welcomed the newcomers and reminded them to approach the party without adversarial intentions, assuring them that all privileges afforded to APC members would now be available to them as well.

“Remember, a complex peace is preferable to a petty conflict. Today, we welcome new members into APC, and from this day forward, all the rights and benefits associated with APC membership are yours.

“There’s no divide between old and new APC members; you are all part of APC moving forward,” he stated.

Former Minister of Tourism High Chief Edem Duke, the Edem Odo Ward leader in Akpabuyo LGA, expressed confidence that the APC would face the 2027 elections with ease due to such significant defections.

“I am very pleased because this marks a major defection from one of the leading political figures of the PDP. Her presence here today signals a transformation in political alliances and dynamics within Cross River State, favoring the APC,” he noted.

Among the APC leaders present were the commissioner for Commerce, Dr. Abigail Duke, executive chairpersons from Akpabuyo and Bakassi, as well as state party executives and chapter chairpersons from various local government areas.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE