Defection: Court slates April 8 for adoption in PDP’s suit seeking sack of Zamfara gov, senators, Reps members, others 

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, fixed April 8, 2022, for the adoption of final addresses in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking removal of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawale from office over his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, fixed the date after parties in the suit confirmed joining issues with each other on the matter.

Also sought to be sacked alongside the governor are the Senators, House of Representatives members and State House of Assembly members who decamped to the APC along with Matawalle.

Counsel to the PDP, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) confirmed to the court that all his processes have been filed and served on all the defendants while Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) representing the governor and 34 others confirmed similar position.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC which are also defendants in the defection suit have joined issues.

At Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Ekwo said that with completion of the exchange of processes by parties, the stage has been set for definite hearing of all pending motions along with the substantive matter and announced that all processes would be adopted on April 8 after which a date for judgment would be fixed.

He warned that any counsel who fails to be in court on the next adjourned date would have his papers deemed adopted.

PDP had dragged the governor and his co-defectors before the court challenging their defection to another party and praying the court to remove them from their respective offices on the ground of their alleged unlawful defection.

