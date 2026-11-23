The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin is to commence hearing in two separate defamation suits involving an Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Dr. (Mrs.) Ivie Eloghosa Ogbeide, and the Registered Trustees of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), over allegations relating to a family’s Canadian visa applications.

The claimant, Mr Clifford Ogbeide, is seeking a total of ₦100 million in damages in the two suits, each valued at ₦50 million, over statements and communications he alleges portrayed him as a husband and father who abandoned his wife and children without financial support.

The first suit, marked B/587/2026, was reportedly filed on June 29, 2026, against Prophet Stephen Akpoviroro Ikoge and the Registered Trustees of the Nigerian Baptist Convention. Hearing has been scheduled for December 4, 2026.

The second action, marked B/354/2026 and amended on November 5, 2026, is against his wife, Dr. Ogbeide, with hearing fixed for February 2, 2027.

In the first suit, the claimant alleged that Prophet Ikoge made defamatory statements about him during the fourth night of a religious programme entitled “4 Nights with Jesus”, held on October 27, 2023, at Central Baptist Church, King’s Square, Benin.

He contended that the programme, which was streamed live on the church’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page, featured what he described as prophetic declarations concerning him and his minor son.

According to the claimant, the statements portrayed him as a husband and father who had abandoned his family and deliberately frustrated his wife’s and children’s Canadian visa applications without credible evidence.

He further argued that the Nigerian Baptist Convention should be held liable for the publication, alleging that it owned and controlled the church, invited and hosted the preacher, organised the programme and exercised control over the online platforms through which the broadcast was made available.

The claimant also alleged that the defendants failed to act on demand letters dated April 3, April 28 and June 10, 2026, requesting a retraction and appropriate redress.

Consequently, he is asking the court to declare the alleged statements defamatory, award him ₦50 million in damages and ₦5 million as costs, and order a public retraction and apology at a combined church service to be streamed live.

He is also seeking an order directing the defendants to keep the apology on their social media platforms for at least 30 days, alongside a written apology and an injunction restraining further publication of the alleged defamatory statements.

In the second suit, the claimant is challenging two emails allegedly sent by his wife to Canadian immigration authorities and the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.

He claimed that the communications, dated August 23, 2023, and August 26, 2024, contained false and malicious allegations that he had abandoned his family and failed to provide financial support.

According to the court action, the first email was sent to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), while the second was addressed to IRCC, the Alberta Provincial Government’s Maintenance and Enforcement Program and the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa.

The claimant maintained that the allegations could damage his reputation and standing before the Canadian authorities, insisting that he had consistently fulfilled his financial responsibilities towards his family.

He said his bank statements would establish that he had continued to remit money to his wife for family upkeep, children’s school fees and other welfare expenses since leaving Nigeria.

Ogbeide further alleged that he commenced a family reunification sponsorship application for his wife and children in November 2020 but was subsequently locked out of the visa application portal after his wife allegedly changed the login credentials without his knowledge.

He also claimed that his wife took the children for visa interviews, medical examinations and biometric enrolment without informing him, despite his position as the designated sponsor.

The claimant said a letter of demand dated March 17, 2026, requesting the withdrawal and retraction of the emails, was not acted upon.

Among the reliefs sought in the second suit are declarations that the two emails were wrongful and defamatory, an order compelling his wife to retract them from the three recipient institutions, and a public apology to be published in a national newspaper within 72 hours of judgment.

He is also seeking ₦50 million in damages, ₦3 million as legal costs and a perpetual injunction restraining further publication of the alleged defamatory claims.

The claimant further disclosed that his wife had instituted divorce proceedings against him in Suit No. ORACC/998D/2025, adding that the originating processes were served on him at his family residence on March 18, 2026.

The two actions are separate proceedings, and the allegations contained in them remain claims to be determined by the court.