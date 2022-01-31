Defamation: Court remands ex-Kano commissioner who criticised Ganduje

Kano State Magistrate presided over by Aminu Gabari has remanded Alhaji Muazu Magaji, a former commissioner in Kano State and a known critic of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in the correctional centre.

By the order of the court, Magaji is remanded until February 3, 2022, when the court will rule on his bail application.

He was arraigned before the court on Monday for allegedly defaming the personality of Governor Ganduje.

It would be recalled that Magaji was arrested in Abuja last Thursday and was brought to Kano in bad shape which resulted in a botched arraignment last Friday.

The court, however, granted him unimpeded access to full medical attention.

During the formal arraignment on Monday, hundreds of his supporters took over the court premises in protest and called for the unconstitutional release of the political figure.

It took the intervention of notable public figures to calm the frayed nerves of the enraged supporters.

