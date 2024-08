Grammy winner, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid mourned his mother’s death, describing it as the deepest pain he has ever felt in life.

Wizkid stated this in a video posted to social media on Thursday, 12th October 2023.

He said, “The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I have ever felt in my life. I’m lost but I pray God will comfort every one of us.

“I’m lost without you Mom, I love you so much.”