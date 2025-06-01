Declare war on Benue attackers, Catholic priests tell Tinubu

Priests of Catholic Church, Makurdi Diocese under the aegis of ‘Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, Makurdi Diocese’ have called on President Bola Tinubu to declare war on the suspected armed herders masquerading as terrorists attacking and killing innocent people in Benue State.

Addressing newsmen at the Catholic Church Cathedral located along Naka road in Makurdi on Sunday, the chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Joseph Beba lamented the devastating effects of the attack on the state and the church in Makurdi.

According to Rev Beba, over 15 parishes within Makurdi Catholic Diocese have been shut down due to incessant attacks on communities by suspected armed herders.

While he listed communities attacked in the past two weeks, Tse Orbiam, Ahume, Jimba, Nagi-Camp, Aondoana, Yelewata and Abegana the priest said that over 50 people, including women and children were killed.

The priests alleged that the spike in attacks and killings in the past two weeks in the state, particularly, Gwer West LGA, was not unconnected to the Makurdi Catholic bishop’s testimony in the US and Europe on the systematic persecution of Christians in Benue and Nigeria.

He accused the military and other security operatives deployed to the state for not tackling the escalating insecurity, stressing that some of the attacks were carried out few meters away from the military checkpoints.

According to Fr Beba, “More than 15 parishes have been shut down because the host communities have been sacked. Communities like Jiba, Mabalom Yelwata and Aondona that were sacked by armed herders, the parishioners and the priests are no longer there, all these are in Makurdi diocese.

“We have observed with dismay the low energy displayed by our Nigerian army stationed at some of these affected areas. We also regret to say that their inability to stop the attacks or go after the terrorists, betrays professionalism, and this speaks of complicity.

“The attack and shooting of Revd Fr. Solomon Atongo on the 24th May 2025 took place 3 Kilometers away from Naka, and less than 500meters away from the army check point at Tse Orbiam, and another one later, on the community itself without any help or intervention from the army despite several cries for help from the villagers.

He added, “These attacks are a direct attack on Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and the Catholic Church he represents. We believe they were coordinated in response to the bishop’s testimony in the US and Europe on the systematic persecution of Christians in Benue and Nigeria.

The priests also called on youths in the state “to be prepared to defend their faith, their farmlands and their way of life. The right to self defence is an inalienable one for all citizens.”

