Declare interest to contest 2027 guber, Coalition tells Bauchi Speaker

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, has been called upon to declare interest in contesting the 2027 gubernatorial ticket to succeed the incumbent, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The call was made by the Bauchi State Coalition of Youth and Civil Society Groups (Dangaladiman Ningi Vanguard) during a press conference titled A Call to Service – Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman for Bauchi State Governor 2027, held on Wednesday, 18th June 2025.

Reading the text of the press conference on behalf of the Coalition, Comrade Musa Shuaibu Bawa, for the Convener, Habila Sambarka, stated that, “We stand before you today, the Bauchi State Coalition of Youth and Civil Society Groups, united by a common vision for the continued progress and prosperity of our beloved state.”

He stressed, “We have gathered to make a profound and significant call, a call that we believe resonates with the aspirations of the vast majority of Bauchi indigenes.”

According to him, “After careful observation, extensive consultations, and a deep appreciation for exemplary leadership, we are here to publicly urge a true son of the soil, a seasoned Legislator, and a dedicated public servant, the Right Honourable Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, to declare his intention to contest for the Governorship of Bauchi State in the 2027 general elections.”

“Our call is not borne out of mere political expediency, but from a sincere belief in his capacity, his proven track record, and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people,” he added.

According to the Coalition, the compelling reasons behind the earnest plea include the fact that Abubakar Y. Suleiman has served the state with unparalleled dedication as a three-time Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

“This unprecedented feat speaks volumes about his legislative acumen, his ability to foster consensus, and his deep understanding of governance. Such an enduring tenure at the helm of the legislative arm is a testament to his leadership qualities and his ability to navigate complex political landscapes for the benefit of the state,” the Coalition stressed.

It added that, “Secondly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman has consistently demonstrated himself to be the most loyal and humble person to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed. His unwavering support and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in the smooth running of government and the successful implementation of key policies and projects initiated by the current administration.”

It stressed that, “This loyalty is not a sign of weakness, but a profound commitment to good governance and continuity, ensuring that the progress made is not derailed.”

“Thirdly, under his astute leadership, the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been a beacon of legislative efficiency, presiding over and passing important bills that have directly impacted the lives of our citizens,” it added.

According to the Coalition, “From economic development to social welfare, Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman has ensured that the legislative framework necessary for progress is robust and responsive to the needs of the people.”

“Beyond his legislative prowess, Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman has demonstrated a profound commitment to human capital development. His initiatives in youth empowerment have provided countless young people with opportunities for growth, skill acquisition, and gainful employment, transforming their lives and contributing to the state’s economic vitality,” the Coalition added.

It further stated that, “Complementing this, his focus on skills development has equipped our populace with the practical abilities needed to thrive in a competitive world, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance.”

“Furthermore, his dedication to improving the lives of ordinary citizens is evident in his significant contributions to the education sector. He has spearheaded initiatives focused on building classrooms in public schools, providing a conducive learning environment for our children and laying a strong foundation for their future,” it stated.

According to the Coalition, “His humanitarian efforts are equally commendable. Through free medical outreach and treatment, he has brought healthcare closer to the doorstep of the less privileged, alleviating suffering and saving lives. Coupled with this, his consistent food distribution to the less privileged has provided much-needed succor to vulnerable families, demonstrating his compassion and understanding of the challenges faced by many.”

It added that, “The future of our children is paramount, and Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman has shown this through his thoughtful initiative of providing back-to-school packs to pupils, easing the burden on parents and encouraging school attendance.”

“Finally, his commitment to the overall development of Bauchi State is undeniable, as evidenced by his unwavering support for infrastructure and capital development projects that have transformed our communities and improved the quality of life for all,” it added.

It added that, “In essence, Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman is not just a politician; he is a visionary leader, a compassionate advocate, and a committed servant of the people. He is, without doubt, the last man standing to continue the good work of Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.”

According to the Coalition, “His deep understanding of the current administration’s vision, coupled with his own exemplary leadership qualities, positions him as the ideal candidate to build upon the successes already achieved and to steer Bauchi State towards even greater heights.”

It stressed that, “Therefore, we, the Bauchi State Coalition of Youth and Civil Society Groups, on behalf of the good people of Bauchi State, unequivocally call upon the Right Honourable Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman to heed this call to service.”

The Coalition concluded, “We urge him to step forward and declare his intention to contest for the Governorship of Bauchi State in 2027. We assure him of our full support, our unwavering commitment, and our tireless efforts in mobilizing the populace to ensure his success.”

