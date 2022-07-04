Decide your future, get your PVC, vote wisely, PDP charges Nigerians

Nigerian women and youths have been charged to ensure they register, collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and vote in the 2023 elections to decide the future of the country.

Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damaguru, who led other members of the national executive members gave this charge while calling on all Nigerians, particularly the youths and women to register and come out en mass to vote for the party.

Damaguru was flanked by the National Women Leader of PDP, Professor Stella Effah-Attoe, and the National Youth Leader of the PDP, Suleiman Mohammed.

He said the Nigerians should not cave into the misleading narrative that votes would not count.

According to him, their votes remained the only vital tools that would be used to decide the future trajectory of the country post-2023 and Nigerians must come out to register and utilize the permanent voters’ card (PVC).

“I want to draw your attention out there and sensitise the public. Let them come out and enmass.

“All these ASUU strikes, unemployment that you see, in this country which is causing this banditry, is all due to bad governance.





“How do you change bad governance to use your vote, the time to act is now? Damaguru asked.

In answering, he said: “You have to go out there. Get people informed. Let them come out and get their PVC so that we will vote out this senseless government that has no direction.

Further dismissing the narrative designed to dissuade electorates from registering their PVCs, Professor Effah-Attoe said: ”Your votes will count! Don’t listen to anyone who tells you that your votes will not count. Today, we have the electronic transmission of election results signed into law. All your Votes will surely count.

”Your PVC is your power to determine your future and the destinies of your family members. Take it seriously and use it wisely. No one will use his own hands to destroy himself.

”Your PVC is one of your Identity cards. Go and get it. Use it wisely to safeguard your future and that of your loved ones. Use your PVC to Vote out bad leadership from the grassroots to the Federal levels. Vote for the candidates of your choice who can guarantee your security, economy, education, health care and prosperity.

”Nigerians should turn out massively on the days of elections and vote out bad leadership. If you don’t turn out, then, you have thrown away your constitutional power to decide your future destinies,” she stated