Decentralise port services to unlock blue economy potential, Delta govt tells FG

The Federal Government has been urged to leverage the significant economic potential of the nation’s aquatic resources, particularly in the Niger Delta region, to stimulate national growth.

To achieve this, it is essential to decentralise port services, which is crucial for unlocking the full potential of the country’s blue economy.

During an interview on ADBN Television on Friday, monitored in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, stated that the South-South region is the natural hub of Nigeria’s blue economy, as all states in the region are bordered by the Atlantic Ocean.

He pointed out that the excessive reliance on the Apapa Port in Lagos has hindered the growth of Nigeria’s maritime potential.

Mr. Aniagwu noted that the Delta State Government, under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, is already creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish, particularly in sectors related to the blue economy.

He also stressed the state’s ongoing infrastructure efforts, which include improving road connectivity between urban and rural areas.

“The Oborevwori administration is constructing a new road in Asaba that leads to the River Niger, opening up opportunities and laying the foundation for a new city, the Asaba Waterfront City,” he said.

He further stated that residents can now travel from Asaba to Warri in just one hour and fifty minutes, thanks to the completion of a smooth dual carriageway that is free of potholes, greatly enhancing travel efficiency and regional connectivity.

“Improved infrastructure like the Asaba-Ughelli dual carriage is not just about ease of movement. It is also about enabling trade, attracting investment, and fostering sustainable development. This kind of development creates a ripple effect across multiple sectors.”

He emphasised the need to fully develop and maximise the existing ports in the Niger Delta, including Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu in Delta State, the Ibom Deep Seaport in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom. State, Onne Port in Rivers and the Calabar Port in Cross River, as viable alternatives to Lagos Ports.

Aniagwu also advocated for the establishment of a functional port in Lokoja and the dredging of the River Niger to allow larger vessels to berth there.

This, he said, would ease cargo movement to the Middle Belt and other parts of Northern Nigeria, reducing dependence on the congested Apapa Port.

“Reviving and expanding these ports will allow Nigeria to participate more competitively in the global maritime economy,” he stated. “It will also diversify our national revenue streams and reduce our over-reliance on oil.”

He recalled that experts have long advocated for investment in modern port infrastructure. A well-equipped port system, he said, is crucial for efficient import and export activities.

Aniagwu stressed the importance of upgrading port facilities to accommodate large vessels and heavy-duty cargo, positioning Nigeria as a maritime trade hub in West Africa.

“Imagine the economic transformation if ports in underutilised locations were developed and operated at full capacity,” he said. “This would enable the establishment of free trade zones and supporting infrastructure across various regions of the country.”

Aniagwu called on relevant authorities, port managers, and stakeholders in the maritime sector to pursue bold reforms and increased investments in port development.

He further stressed that improved port infrastructure would also extend the lifespan of Nigeria’s road network, as fewer high-tonnage trucks would be needed to transport goods over long distances, thereby reducing road wear and tear.

“By addressing these long-standing challenges and embracing high-speed connectivity and modern logistics, we can overcome the limitations that have hindered our progress for too long,” Aniagwu affirmed.

