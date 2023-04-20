A professor of Language Education, Sefiu Oladunjoye, has said that the challenge confronting Nigeria’s education system could be overcome through the adoption of technology into the teaching and learning process.

Professor Oladunjoye who stated this while delivering the 107th Inaugural Lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, added that the time to rebuild the broken wall of literacy should commence without delay.

He acknowledged the fact that the country is a force to reckon with in the area of science and technology, but stressed the need for the country to advance and meet up at the international level.

He said: “My eyes are opened to some major ills bedevilling our education system which make us look impossible as a nation in respect to measuring up with the level of technology at the international level.

“Nigeria is a force to reckon with in the study of science and technologies as young talents are springing up in the area of linguistics, forensic linguistics and computer engineering.”

While he recommended that technology should be deliberately brought into education and vice versa, he said, “we have established that there is a wide gap in the communication process between the teachers and the learners at different levels of education.”

On policy somersault of the nation’s education system, Professor Oladunjoye asked that the curriculum of servicing institutions must be re-planned, in a bid to give room for digital approaches in teaching and learning.

The don therefore charged the government at all levels to go beyond paying lip service to education by introducing technology revolution in primary and secondary schools through the provision of alternatives to public power supply and provision of technological tools for creative initiatives among the teachers and students.”

