Deborah’s death, evidence Nigeria is divided ― Okubadejo

The outgoing Archbishop of the Ibadan Province (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Segun Okubadejo, has also joined other notable clerics in the country to lend his voice over the death of Deborah Samuel over the claim of blasphemy, noting that the development is a shame and evidence that Nigeria is a divided country.

The cleric, who was celebrated through a cathedral/valedictory service at the Cathedral of St. Peters, Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, seized the event to condemn the circumstances that led to the death of Deborah.

“Nigeria is a divided country and it has been that way for about eight years. It is a dichotomy. It is like the north versus the south. If you look at the way President Muhammadu Buhari is governing the country it is obvious the country is lopsided and the painful part is that we don’t have listening leaders,” he added.

Referring to his recently launched book, entitled Waste of Grace, Okubadejo noted that Nigeria is wasting a lot of grace because it has refused to follow the path of righteousness and that what is happening in the country is an offshoot of the way we have been governed.

He also stressed that there is nowhere in the Bible or the Quran where is killing for the sake of Muhammed, adding that, “it is a shame that we are experiencing this as a country. We are appealing to our brothers and sisters in Christendom to be calm and hopeful that we will have justice. As for us, we will not raise arms against anybody because it is not Christ-like. We will continue to pray because we don’t fight for our God; He fights for us.”

