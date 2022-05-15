Deborah: Those fanning embers of ethnic, religious war in Nigeria should desist ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday warned those fanning embers of war on ethic and religious grounds in the country to desist from such acts, but quickly insisted that the South-West zone would resist any attempt that could trigger crisis and disturb the peace in the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo gave the warning in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, in reaction to the brutal murder of Miss Samuel Deborah, a 200-level Christian student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State.

This was just as he said reports indicated that some Northern extremists had invaded the South-West, and were everywhere perfecting their insidious plans to set the zone on fire.

“There were reports of how some Northern extremists have invaded a the south west. They are everywhere perfecting their insidious plans to set the South-West on fire, but I want to state it categorically that such attempt could only trigger war because we will resist any act that is capable of fueling both ethics or religious war in the South-West.

“Three days ago, the South-West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) raised the alarm over the influx of non-Nigerians in the South-West. The Yoruba group expressed worry at the situation, saying those

non-Nigerians usually armed with knives, daggers and other harmful weapons, wherever they go and they are always ready to attack their victims,” he said.

Iba Adams, while giving the warning, condemned the gruesome murder of Miss Samuel Deborah, a 200-level Christian student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State.





He expressed sadness at the incident, demanding that the culprits should be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

This was just as he blamed the state government for allowing such sensitive issues to degenerate to a full blown crisis, where churches and other places of worship were razed by irate youths and extremists.

The Yoruba generalissimo condemned the act in its totality, and further warned that such could also jeopardise the fragile unity of the nation unless something was urgently done to address to halt the trend.

“We are in the midst of a full-blown crisis in Nigeria, and unless something urgent is done, this may lead to a complete anarchy,” he warned.

Speaking further, the Yoruba generalissimo said these religious fanatics that had invaded the South-West had their agenda, pointing out that their plan was to wreak untold and monumental havoc on the zone.

However, he maintained that their plans were known, maintaining that everything would be done to stop them.

“These religious fanatics have their agenda. Their plan was to wreak untold and monumental havoc on the south west region. However, we are aware of their plans and we will resist them by all means,” he said.

On Deborah’s murder, the Yoruba generalissimo said the incident leading to it showed the callousness of an extremist, noting sadly that the lady was mobbed, assaulted, brutalised, lynched to death and heartlessly set on fire.

He described the incident as the height of abuse to humanity and the soul of the deceased as well as a complete breakdown of law and order and a radical departure from what obtained in this 21st Century world, calling on the Sokoto State governor, Malam Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to bring the culprits to book and ensure that none of them and their sponsors should go scot-free.

“The incident leading to Deborah’s murder showed the callousness of an extremist. She was mobbed, assaulted, brutalised, lynched to death and heartlessly set on fire.

“This, as far as I am concerned, is the highest level of abuse to humanity and the soul of the deceased. It was purely a complete breakdown of law and order. A radical departure from what obtains in the world in this 21st Century.

“I am appealing to the Sokoto State governor, Malam Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to bring the culprits to book. None of them and their sponsors should go scot-free.

“There are laws that guarantee the safety of every citizen, and such laws should be respected without rift and rancour. And anybody that goes against the laws must be punished accordingly,” Iba Adams argued.