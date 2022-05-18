Deborah: Suspects can’t be tried ‘for mere breach of public peace,’ says NBA

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the murder of Deborah, just as it said the suspects could not be tried “for mere breach of public peace.”

The NBA president, Olumude Akpata, in a statement on Tuesday, said the association is also saddened by the killing of security personnel by gunmen in the South-East, as well as the lynching of a young man (simply identified as David) by commercial motorcyclists around Lekki, Lagos, saying such extra judicial killings is reprehensible, barbaric and unacceptable.

The NBA boss said the developments that have trivialised the sanctity of human lives exposed the weakness in the security architecture, tested the nation’s collective resolve as a people, and significantly threatened the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

Akpata called on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous acts, wherever or whoever they may be, are made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to the statement, “The government should immediately commence the prosecution of all suspects involved in these brutal and arbitrary killings in order to send a strong signal that such acts will no longer be tolerated in Nigeria.

“The NBA also believes that the prompt and effective prosecution of the alleged killers will instil confidence in the citizens, promote accountability, and signpost the government’s commitment to the rule of law.”





With particular reference to the murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu and related developments in Sokoto, the NBA noted that some arrests had been made by the Nigeria Police and that the suspects are now being prosecuted.

“We are, however, worried by yet-to-be-confirmed reports reaching us that the suspects have been charged with mere breach of public peace in an episode that cut short Deborah’s life in her prime.

“The NBA is strongly opposed to a banalisation of the situation, and if these reports are true, then we call on the Sokoto State government to immediately rethink its prosecution strategy and file charges that truly reflect the gravity of the situation.

“While the expectation of Nigerians and the international community is that the culprits should be brought to justice speedily for the appropriate offences, the demand for the release of the suspects by some protesting youths, coupled with assault on innocent citizens, burning of worship centres and destruction of property has added an entirely new and worrisome dimension to the unfortunate incident.”

In view of the state of insecurity in Sokoto State, the NBA said it had postponed its annual conference earlier slated to hold in the state.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State police command has declared some of the suspects captured in a viral video during the killing of Deborah Samuel wanted for culpable homicide.

This is contained in a press release signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sanusi Abubakar, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement said those declared wanted are the prime suspects in the murder of Deborah, who was accused of blasphemy at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The police spokesperson explained that those arrested at the scene of the incident while dispersing the mob had been charged to court and had been remanded in prison custody.

The statement reads: “The Sokoto State Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, has declared the suspects spotted in the viral video wanted.

“The Command is using this medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspects.

“The command has already deployed all its intelligence and is on the lookout for the suspects.

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any mere identification to the command or any security outfit in their domains.”

In another development, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has debunked media reports attributed to him that he called on Igbo living in the North to flee the region over the murder of Deborah.

Some section of the media had reported that the monarch had asked Ndigbo to leave the Northern part of the country following the killing of Deborah over alleged blasphemy.

The monarch, in a statement by the Chief of Staff, Ime Obi Onicha, Chinyeleugo Anionwu, debunked the reports, describing them as fake.