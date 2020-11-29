Death toll rises to 70 from Boko Haram massacre ― Report

The AFP news agency has reported that death toll from Saturday’s Boko Haram attack on Kwashabe rice farm near Maiduguri, Borno State has risen to 70.

It quoted Prof Babagana Zulum, the governor.

Amnesty International Nigeria had earlier reported that 43 persons whose bodies were found on Saturday were buried on Sunday.

“Early today the 43 farmers slaughtered by Boko Haram were buried.

“Boko Haram consistently and deliberately targeted civilians across Borno State.”

The group warned that Boko Haram must end its campaign of vicious and unlawful killings of civilians.

It noted that Boko Haram has consistently and deliberately targeted civilians in and across Borno state.

“Amnesty International’s findings show that, of the 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram yesterday, 16 were Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) resident at Farm Centre IDP Camp.

“While 10 women working in Kwashabe rice farm are still missing after the attack.

“It is the firm duty of the government to secure lives and properties within its territory. These killings are crimes under international law and there must be accountability.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Fewer Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, Tribune Online analysis shows.

In the previous week, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 -14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 -7) and the 937 cases recorded from October 25 – 31…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

Death toll rises to 70 from Boko Haram massacre ― Report