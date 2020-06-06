Death toll in India’s chemical factory blast rises to 10

The death toll in a massive explosion inside a chemical factory in India’s western state of Gujarat has risen to 10, officials said on Saturday.

The blast went off at a plant in an industrial area on Wednesday in Dahej of Bharuch district, about 254 kilometres south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

“So far, 10 people were killed in the blast and over 70 others have received very severe to minor burn injuries,’’ a local government official at Bharuch collectorate office said.

According to officials, a boiler inside a pesticide making agro-chemical factory exploded while workers were working inside the factory.

Locals said the sound of the blast was heard up to three kilometres radius.

Officials said they were trying to ascertain the reasons behind the blast.

“Police team is investigating the matter,’’ the official said.

The victims are hospitalised at several hospitals. (Xinhua/NAN)

