In a swift reaction to the death threat issued by the Kano state Commissioner of Land, Adamu Kibiya, to Judges handling the governorship election, the State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has immediately sacked him from the government.

Also ,the special adviser for youth and sports ,Alhaji Yusuf Immam,who was also alleged to have insulted the Vice president, Senator Kashim Shetima, has equally been relieved of his position

Making the announcement while addressing the press conference on Friday night at government house,the state commissioner for information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye,said the state government dissociate itself from the ugly and rude statements by the above government appointees

It will be recalled that Kano State Commissioner for Lands, Adamu Kibiya, has threatened the judges hearing governorship election petitions but allegedly collected bribes should choose between the money and their lives,

Aliyu issued the threat to the judges presiding over the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday while speaking during a solidarity protest organized by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), shortly after a special prayer.

During his address to NNPP members, Adamu Aliyu stated, “Any judge that allows himself to be used and collect bribes and pass judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.”





A video of the commissioner issuing the threat has gone viral on social media, though he spoke in Hausa throughout the speech.

The statement has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, raising serious concerns about the impartiality and safety of the judges overseeing the election dispute.

The election in question pertains to the governorship seat, for which Abba Yusuf of the NNPP is being challenged by Nasiru Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The tribunal has yet to announce a date for its judgment.

Aliyu’s remarks took a more ominous turn as he suggested that the consequences of an unfavourable judgment would be dire.

“You have seen the conflict (banditry) in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina,” he warned. “I swear because of this governorship seat, everyone will die. The conflict that will start in Kano will be more deadly than the ones in those states and Borno.”

This alarming statement has drawn strong criticism from various quarters, with calls for immediate action to ensure the safety of the judges and the integrity of the electoral process.

The issuance of death threats against tribunal judges, alongside bribery allegations, has cast a shadow over the fairness and legality of the ongoing election dispute. It remains to be seen how authorities will respond to these disturbing developments and their impact on the tribunal’s proceedings.

However, Alhaji Dantiye added that the uncouth behaviours of both government appointee was not supported by the state government hence the need to fire them

The state government did not direct them to issue the ugly statement, and they were not speaking on behalf of the state government

We hold the Judges in high esteem, and we have due respect for the vice president

