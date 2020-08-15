The Kano State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the religious body will not comment on the death sentence passed on Kano singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif because is an Islamic affair.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano and signed by the state chairman, Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo at the weekend.

He said the religious body was not in objection to the ruling because it is an Islamic affair.

“For us in CAN, the judgment of the Shari’a court is according to Islamic law and so we don’t have an objection to it because it is according to the position of Islam.”

According to him, although the recent Shari’a court judgment was strictly an Islamic affair.

He also stated that religious tolerance should be upheld for a harmonious atmosphere to reign in the society.

When explaining the issue of blasphemy in Christianity, he stated that blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin that has no forgiveness.

“So, our interference is not relevant. Now, if you want to know the position of Christianity about blasphemy, I will say there is what you can blaspheme about and what you cannot.

“And the Lord Jesus said blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin that has no forgiveness. That is the position of Christianity.”

