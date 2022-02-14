Death of school child: Teacher owns up as Delta govt assures justice

The teacher who allegedly flogged the 19-month-old child of a private school, Arise and Shine nursery and primary school in Asaba, Delta State to death has owned up to the crime.

Speaking to reporters at the state police command headquarters on Monday, the suspect, Emeka Joshua, 24-year-old and son of the school proprietress maintained that he didn’t flog the child to death.

“I flogged him as little as I can flog a child.

“But I didn’t flog him to death.

The child (victim) had pushed another child down and that child hit his head on the ground.

Meanwhile, Delta State government has assured that it will follow the case to a logical conclusion so that the law can take its course.

The assurance was coming as the first lady of the state, Dame Edith Okowa on Monday paid a condolence visit to the mother of the late child as well as visiting the police command on the matter.

The state Commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said that the state government is interested in the matter as the life of any child is important.

Mr Aniagwu was speaking to reporters shortly after a brief meeting with the state police boss, Mohammed Ari Ali.

Flanked by CP Ali, Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr Chika Ossai, and Commissioner for Humanitarian Services, Barr. Bridget Anyafulu, Aniagwu commended the police for the way it was handling the matter.

The police commissioner on his part assured a full investigation into the matter adding that the autopsy on the child would determine the cause of the child death.

He recalled that the mother of the child after school hours observed that the child had some marks which she took up the following day with the GRA police division in the state capital.

According to him, the teacher and his mother, who is also the proprietress of the school were immediately invited and subsequently arrested.

