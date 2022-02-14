Death of school child: Teacher owns up as Delta govt assures justice

Latest News
By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Death of school child, Two killed in cult clash in Delta, Tanker crushes woman, two children, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop

The teacher who allegedly flogged the 19-month-old child of a private school, Arise and Shine nursery and primary school in Asaba, Delta State to death has owned up to the crime.

Speaking to reporters at the state police command headquarters on Monday, the suspect, Emeka Joshua, 24-year-old and son of the school proprietress maintained that he didn’t flog the child to death.

“I flogged him as little as I can flog a child.

“But I didn’t flog him to death.

The child (victim) had pushed another child down and that child hit his head on the ground.

Meanwhile, Delta State government has assured that it will follow the case to a logical conclusion so that the law can take its course.

The assurance was coming as the first lady of the state, Dame Edith Okowa on Monday paid a condolence visit to the mother of the late child as well as visiting the police command on the matter.

The state Commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said that the state government is interested in the matter as the life of any child is important.

Mr Aniagwu was speaking to reporters shortly after a brief meeting with the state police boss, Mohammed Ari Ali.

Flanked by CP Ali, Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr Chika Ossai, and Commissioner for Humanitarian Services, Barr. Bridget Anyafulu, Aniagwu commended the police for the way it was handling the matter.

The police commissioner on his part assured a full investigation into the matter adding that the autopsy on the child would determine the cause of the child death.

He recalled that the mother of the child after school hours observed that the child had some marks which she took up the following day with the GRA police division in the state capital.

According to him, the teacher and his mother, who is also the proprietress of the school were immediately invited and subsequently arrested.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Death of school child  Death of school child

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Death of school child  Death of school child

You might also like
Latest News

Police arrest five for allegedly killing woman in Kano

Latest News

Ekiti govt to partner professional bodies on taxation

Latest News

Reactions trail UNICAL student suicide attempt

Latest News

Residents kick as govt denies knowledge of IDPs in Taraba

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More