The death of Oro Priest, Aaba Odofin of Iseyin, Ashiru Oroleye has stalled the selection process of new Aseyin of Iseyin.

Chief Oroleye, aged 77 died barely one year after the late Aseyin, Oba Abdul Ganiyu Salawudeen joined his ancestor after a brief illness.

The deceased who has been described as key player in the installation of new Aseyin was installed as the Aaba Odofin Aseyin about seven years ago, according to the tradition of the town, must partake in the installation rites of any Aseyin.

A palace source told Tribune Online that, “The tradition has it that the installation of any Aseyin must be done by the Aaba Odofin alongside other major priests like the Oluwo Aseyin of Iseyin.

“All possible efforts would be put in place to have another Aaba Odofin in place soonest, so as not to hamper the ongoing selection process. The efforts to replace the Aaba will not be delayed, those in charge will not tarry at all because it is important so as not to hamper the ongoing selection process of picking a new Aseyin.

“People should not be afraid of the effects of the death of Pa Oroleye, he has come and performed his role excellently and we will miss him,” he lamented.

