Death of Odekunle, Ibidapo-Obe, big loss to Ijesaland ― Osun speaker

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Timothy Owoeye on Tuesday described the death of former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Ibidapo-Obe and Professor Femi Odekunle as a big loss to the entire Ijesaland and the academic community.

In a condolence message by the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Mr. Kunle Alabi described the two Ijesa professors as foremost scholars who were not only versed in their chosen careers but lived a life that glorified the virtue of Ijesaland.

According to him, “the death of the two Ilesa Grammar School alumni is a big loss to Ijesaland, the State of Osun as well as the entire academic community. Their contributions to the growth of Ilesa Grammar School and Ijesaland will be missed”.

“I received the news of the death of the renowned criminologist and that of former Vice-chancellor with shock, but with submission to the will of God which can not be questioned by mortals.

“This is a sad moment for scholars in Nigeria and Ijesaland, we are, however, grateful to God that they led profoundly impactful lives.

“They were no doubt scholars of higher integrity who touched the lives of many in their spheres of influence.

“I commiserate with the families of Ibidapo-Obe and Odekunle, particularly the Ilesa Grammar School family. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the speaker stated.

Professor Oyewunmi Ibidapo-Obe was the Chairman of the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities, while Professor Odekunle was the first Nigerian Professor of Criminology.

Odekunle’s age-long experience in the field of criminology and his appointment as a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) distinguished him as a renowned expert in crime-related matters.

